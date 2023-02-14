I was startled by the front-page headline on the Feb. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Ruling on funding a challenge,” and the secondary headline, “Multibillion-dollar budget disparity now faces officials after state court decision.”

Yes, the state budget will be a challenge. But that problem pales in comparison to the many school districts’ challenges all these years in trying to provide a good education with inadequate funding.

I am saddened about all the students and former students who must live their lives poorly prepared, simply because of where they lived.

Jean Boal

Lancaster