Why don't all school districts have to publish what is in their curricula? I have been researching school curriculum content for home schooling this year and am amazed that many school districts have complete curriculum information, along with detailed projects and other information, to show what students are actually studying in each grade. But this is not the case in Lancaster County.

It would be good to know if there is a bias in the school district that a child attends. Are religions taught, and, if so, what is taught about each one? I have found complete social studies, language arts and even music curriculum information —including videos, worksheets, etc. — mostly from outside of Lancaster and even in other states. But I can’t find any of that information here.

Parents need to be asking what is taught in their districts and become informed, so that our students don’t become puppets of a biased slant in their education. It is time to speak up and ask questions now.

June Shultz

West Lampeter Township