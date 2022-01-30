According to a short news item on Page A9 of the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP, Lou Barletta has signed a pledge that he claims will “save our schools.”

The “1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools” calls for concrete steps to prohibit “any curriculum that pits students against each other on the basis of race or sex.”

This would seem to prevent debates on these subjects and even prevent talking through disagreements that could be necessary for students to understand those who are different from themselves.

Additionally, the pledge’s call for a prohibition on protests and lobbying by students does not sound at all like our founding principles to me. Rather, that prohibition (and others that Barletta is calling for) sounds more like the approach that Xi Jinping is imposing on Chinese students.

We should have faith that our students will love a country that lets their teachers teach the truth about our history — though it is sometimes not pretty. History shows us what we do not want to repeat from our past. It does not pit us against each other; it helps to bring us together to solve problems.

Urge your schools to promote the opening of minds.

Wendy Taylor

West Lampeter Township