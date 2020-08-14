I was pleased to see that the School District of Lancaster has opted for an online start to the year. I hope our other local districts will abandon their magical thinking and follow suit. Why “magical thinking”? Consider the following:

— Children do spread the novel coronavirus. While there is some evidence that children younger than 10 may spread it less readily than adults, there is no evidence that this is true of older children. In fact, the largest study to date found that teenagers spread COVID-19 slightly more readily than adults. And yet some of our districts’ plans limit contacts for younger students but not older ones. This is magical thinking, dangerously out of step with science.

— Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield recently stated that schools in “hot spots,” which he defined as places where the test positivity rate exceeds 5%, should probably not reopen.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate has remained over 5%, according to data from the state Health Department. To think we can reopen schools and not see that number continue to climb — and soon be followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths — is magical thinking.

Around the world, schools that have successfully reopened have done so when COVID-19 was under control and with widespread rapid testing and contact tracing in place. Pennsylvania ranks 47th in the nation in the percentage of residents being tested, according to Johns Hopkins University. And Pennsylvania is currently tracing just 17% of contacts, according to COVIDActNow.org, a team of health experts and public policy leaders.

It is magical thinking to believe that reopening won’t be disastrous for our community given these conditions. It’s time our school leaders faced the facts as they are.

Brenna Stuart

Lancaster