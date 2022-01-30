I retired as a teacher from the School District of Lancaster, and I have the greatest respect for all teachers. After reading the op-ed in the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP from Lisa Rickard (“Parents unite to fight for COVID-19 safety”), I felt I needed to speak out.

School districts need to put students first and, in my view, not requiring masks at this point is ludicrous. If you are in authority in a school district, step up to the plate. It’s on you.

School districts should not be running scared. They should be listening to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and professionals regarding the safety of their staff and students. Isn’t that the school districts’ responsibility?

So, who should the school districts be listening to? The loudest voices that show up at board meetings — many of whom have a lack of knowledge — or those who have spent years in the medical and science profession?

I realize we all have our “rights,” and that there are some individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons. But, to those who are not vaccinated, I would suggest that they sit down and do some serious soul-searching. If you don’t care enough about your own health, at least think about the young people of our future.

Children age 5 and older are able to get vaccinated, but those under 5 cannot be vaccinated and are left at the mercy of others. Don’t we all have an obligation to do the right thing to protect our children? The solution is in everyone’s hands. Let’s all step up to the plate and do the right thing.

Sue Mackey

Lancaster