This is an open letter to the school boards of Lancaster County. You were elected to do a job. One of those jobs is to protect the students in your district. If the health experts recommend that masks be worn, so be it. Do not let some politicians and bullying people make your choices.

If parents do not want their children wearing a mask, then I believe they should home-school them, so they are not a risk to the other students.

Some high school sporting events are being canceled because of the virus. This virus is real and, if you do not believe it, check with the hospitals.

If you save one child from getting the virus, that would be good. If one child gets the virus and has to be hospitalized and fight for their life, can you live with that?

Remember, it is your job to protect the students. Do the right thing and do your job.

Donald Bell

Columbia