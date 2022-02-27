I can only salute the achievement of collective stupidity that approved a $100 million school renovation and expansion, and now seemingly can’t afford to staff it.

If Penn Manor offered livable and competitive wages for its custodial staff, it wouldn’t need to seek students willing to do the work.

Or, if Penn Manor called the position an internship, maybe it wouldn’t even need to pay the students in anything but some academic credits. If hiring students into service doesn’t solve the problem, perhaps the students would be willing to train animals to do the job.

It seems to be easier to get people to spend money by appealing to their vanity than to their common sense.

It should be shameful how little we choose to value absolutely necessary and often unseen building support staffs. If I sound upset, I am. I work in building services at a public institution, and I see firsthand the budget and personnel cutbacks that have compromised my ability to do my job well.

If the erosion of the workforce at the lowest levels continues, the results will be broadly felt.

Robert DeLange

Manor Township