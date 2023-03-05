As an eighth grade student at a Lancaster County middle school, I would like to discuss the increasing teenage mental health needs.

Many students have various mental health problems that are not given enough support. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2020 among those between the ages of 10 and 14.

In the 15-24 age group, suicide was the third leading cause of death in 2020.

In assessing the CDC data, the National Institute of Mental Health points out that there were almost double the number of suicides (45,979) versus homicides (24,576) across all age groups.

It’s clear that mental health has a large impact on the community in our schools. Many of our schools don’t have enough school counselors or psychologists to help all the kids who need it. In my school, for example, there is only one school counselor to help almost 500 eighth grade students — and this is not unique. This is not enough!

Additionally, there is an Aevidum club to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention. This club, however, receives an inadequate amount of attention, in part because people are afraid to be associated with suicide. Ignoring it just makes it worse. I think there should be better support systems in our schools, and clubs like Aevidum should be given more publicity. If some of these requests are met, hopefully fewer people in our age group will be lost to suicide.

Celia Peffley

Lititz

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.