In this election, the Democratic candidates seemingly can’t be transparent. I am the former president of the Manheim Township school board, I am a Republican and I want to set the record straight on building the new middle school.

The process to approve the school, which included selecting the building plan, the building site, the architect and the project manager, was set in June 2017 by a then-Republican-controlled school board. The path forward for the Manheim Township School District’s new middle school was well underway by the time the Democrats ran for office on the ticket of “build it.”

Simply put, it was already going to be built.

Building the school was a community project. Credit for the building should range from all school board members to the superintendent, to teachers, to parents and ultimately to kids. People should not claim that they delivered an “on time and under budget” school building when their only role was to sit through meetings and hear updates from construction professionals and school district administrators. And two of the Democratic candidates who are running for school board currently shouldn’t be claiming any credit for the school being “on time and under budget,” because they weren’t on the board nor did they run for the board in 2017.

The new middle school was a worthwhile investment in the future of our children and should not be used for political gain.

Mark Anderson

Manheim Township