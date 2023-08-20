Pennsylvania public school teachers must be certified, and it is a rigorous program.

Public schools must administer standardized tests. Private schools are not required to, so it is difficult to know how well all students do in these institutions.

“Let’s give parents choice in failing schools,” some say. “Give them vouchers to go to other schools.”

Where are these other schools? Would they accept every child? (Private schools decide who goes to their schools.) The voucher isn’t guaranteed to cover the full cost of those private schools.

Many private schools are religious schools that teach religious beliefs. Is it constitutional to give taxpayer money to religious institutions?

In “Political attacks won’t help Lancaster County students” — a column published in LNP | LancasterOnline on Sept. 25, 2022 — state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin wrote: “The clear reality is that our public school system is not equipped to perfectly educate every child, and no amount of state funding will change that.”

That is correct, but they left out that public schools are better-equipped to address the needs of the majority of students, because public schools have resources that private schools do not have.

In a column for Time magazine published April 19, Joshua Cowen wrote that he has studied school choice programs for more than decades. Do school vouchers work? Cowen states, “based on data from existing voucher programs, the answer is almost unambiguously negative.”

Sounds like a voucher scheme to me.

Stop the politics and fund public schools. Equality means each individual is given the same resources and opportunities.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township