I’m a Manheim Township resident. We recently received our school tax bill. It was raised again — almost $59 more than last year, when it also was raised.

I believe that because children were not allowed to attend school in person because of the coronavirus in the spring, the district should not have been allowed to raise school taxes. After all, if we wanted to home-school, then that is what we would have done.

Why can’t there be a cap on this tax, especially when the economy is so bad? How do they expect us to keep paying high taxes if we are not back to work and kids are home? Isn’t there anything that can be done about this? And you can’t attend an in-person board meeting, because that is not allowed yet. Otherwise, I would have attended and voiced my opinion.

Donna Castarella

Manheim Township