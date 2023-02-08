The Hempfield School District’s official response on its website to the state auditor general’s report concerning questionable school district tax raises states, in part, “Hempfield School District is pleased to report that there were no findings. As in any audit, there are recommendations for consideration.”

In contrast, the state report cites on Page 55 that “we found the following issues regarding prudent stewardship of taxpayer funds” at Hempfield School District (among others).

Those issues included the finding that “Hempfield routinely requests referendum exceptions despite having sufficient funds available in its General Fund for anticipated annual expenditures.”

A second finding was that “Hempfield designates its General Fund as commitments and assignments allowing it to increase taxes while retaining millions of dollars not used timely for designated purposes.”

The state report shows that, during the audit period between 2018 and 2021, taxes were raised without referendum three out of the four years — while at the same time the district was holding approximately $14 million in cash reserves. The reason cited during two of those years was that the district needed to meet its pension obligation, which many other school districts in the commonwealth did not do, in another lack of “prudent stewardship.”

Is playing this type of seeming shell game — “hiding” cash to increase taxes without a referendum — a value that Hempfield teaches its students? I believe that the state auditor general’s report illustrates, once again, why school property taxes must be abolished in Pennsylvania.

Robert Wheelersburg

Elizabethtown