I think it is consistent with LNP | LancasterOnline’s mission to highlight local news when an article about four successful McCaskey High School track and field runners appears on the front page (“Fast company,” March 28).

I also think that exceptions are important. When national school shootings with deaths occur (“Six dead, three are kids,” Page A8, March 28), please publish those articles on the front page, rather than the Nation & World page.

Otherwise, I think it appears that we have become desensitized to the severity of school shootings.

Judith S. Sandt

East Hempfield Township