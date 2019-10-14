I was born (1988) and raised in Lancaster city. I’ve seen the ups and downs. (I grew up during the “downs.”) I currently live across the street from Reynolds Middle School. Ideologically, I’m very, very hard left, and I have many criticisms of the gentrification that is going on in town. Yet, the year’s renovations to Reynolds have proved astounding. The building looks absolutely beautiful, and I want to applaud the men and women who labored to improve the school, as well as the politicians and elected officials who approved the costly work.
Amid the brick sidewalks, artistic street lights, private “ambassadors” and many other public efforts to court private business, it is quite encouraging to see that our public schools are also taken care of. There are wealthier cities all over America whose schools are crumbling. I feel very good about my local taxes, knowing that the children are being served, and not just the police horses.
Edward Woestman
Lancaster