Public schools should serve as windows, mirrors and sliding doors for all students. The recent adoption of Policy 321 by Central Bucks School District in Doylestown is an affront to teachers who understand the need for educational spaces that foster inclusiveness and belonging. This policy prohibits employees from simply displaying symbols that represent any “partisan, political, or social policy issue.”

While the intent of the policy is to strive for “neutrality,” the impact will inevitably be continued harm toward the already embattled LGBTQ community in Central Bucks, one of the largest school districts in the state — especially when the district already bans books about queer characters and people of color, and requires teachers to deadname students (that is, to use the name given to a transgender individual at birth).

Given the long history and weaponization of education to prop up white, cisgender, heteronormative and patriarchal values in the United States, civil rights activists have long understood that neutrality in the classroom is an impossible task. This policy strips teachers of freedom of speech; eliminates the ability for queer teachers and teachers of color to live fully in the school community; and systemically forbids the creation of classroom cultures in which all students see themselves reflected.

This silencing of diverse perspectives is coming to Lancaster County. If the white Christian nationalist virus spreading through school board leadership throughout the county is allowed to expand in this year’s school board elections, then thousands of students will be stripped of their ability to live their truth. We cannot let Christian nationalists win at the ballot box.

Adam Hosey

Manheim Township