This is a desperate plea for all parents, grandparents — or any others who pay school taxes — to attend the next school board meeting in your district or your grandchildren’s district and keep attending.

Why? We must not allow children to be brainwashed with social justice issues, critical race theory, social-emotional learning curriculum and the explicit sex education curriculum called “Rights, Respect and Responsibility,” which I believe will soon be taught in a school near you, if it isn’t already. Keep school to academics, not social or personal issues.

School boards have been told to contact the FBI to report parents they deem to be a threat to any school board member. Don’t we have local authorities to oversee those issues? Could this be an intimidation tactic to hinder our free speech?

These are our children! We need, should and want to be the ones to teach our children about how to treat people, about sex, about when they need a mask and other personal choices. These are exactly that — personal. It is not up to any curriculum, teacher, union or school to talk about or force our children to be involved in others’ personal choices. Again, these children are sent to school for an academic education, not to become social justice warriors.

Let these school boards know we are watching. We will continue to watch. We will not be intimidated or bullied any longer. Our children need us now more than ever.

Read about what happened in Loudoun County, Virginia. Let’s pray we never have to stand in that father’s shoes.

Connie Pickel

Paradise Township