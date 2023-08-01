This letter is in response to the constant drumbeat that more money for the School District of Lancaster will make a difference. From my point of view, there is no evidence for that premise. My three sons all went through 12 years in the school district.

First, I want to describe where I came from. I went to school in Georges Township, Fayette County, as the son of a very poor coal miner. From the age of 8, all I talked about was becoming a physician, which I accomplished. My wife grew up in Puerto Rico with the same desire. She was born into a poor family and also accomplished the goal of becoming a doctor.

The problem today is not the funding, but the disintegration of our family structure. No amount of funding will correct that problem, which we are reminded of daily in the news.

My grade school building had eight grades in five rooms, with a coal furnace and outside toilets. Then I attended four years of high school with no cafeteria or other amenities.

I do appreciate the concern of the School District of Lancaster, but millions more in funding will make little difference in light of family disintegration.

Robert G. Shultz, M.D. (retired)

Lancaster Township