Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for sharing the thoughts provided by state Reps. Izzy Smith-Wade-El and Mike Sturla in the Feb. 8 column, “GOP should redirect its wrath about school district budgets to cybercharters.”

In my view, however, for the esteemed representatives to mischaracterize the GOP’s deep concern about critical failings by our local schools as “wrath’’ misses the point.

There are many schools in Lancaster County that consistently produce students who read, write and do mathematics at a grade-school level. Schools that graduate students who cannot read are not serving our communities well.

School funding is a continuing challenge. School performance is a growing crisis. Simply throwing more money at failing schools is not a solution, but helping our elected representatives to move beyond partisan gamesmanship could be very useful.

Joe Heller

New Holland