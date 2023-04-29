Pennsylvanians have benefited greatly from William Penn’s requirement long ago that new communities establish schools for all.

Lancaster County’s present challenges with homelessness and hunger indicate critical failings. Twelve-year-old boys who can’t read are prime candidates for lives of crime. Fortunately, many dedicated teachers are available to help such boys learn. Getting the boys and the teachers together in suitable learning environments is essential.

Changing the way we pay for schools — from the cumbersome property tax system to a much more productive income tax system — would help get us back on track with Penn’s vision of a good education being available to all Pennsylvania citizens.

Joe Heller

New Holland