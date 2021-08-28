Since the beginning of the pandemic, the School District of Lancaster has been committed to full transparency regarding cases of COVID-19 in our schools and our process for monitoring and evaluating the impact of those cases on others.

Our public COVID-19 dashboard automatically publishes all cases our health team encounters involving students, staff and others connected to our schools. We do not manually select which cases to present. That is why we make special notice on the dashboard of cases impacting our schools — that is, cases that pose a risk of transmission to others. We provide a flow chart below the dashboard further explaining how our process works.

In an early version of a story (since corrected) published Aug. 28 (“Here's how many COVID-19 cases were reported at Lancaster County schools this week”), LNP | LancasterOnline reported the total number of cases in our system — some dating to a week or more prior to the start of school. So the story compared two weeks of our data to one week of data from other districts. We appreciate the prominent correction.

Unfortunately, some readers, including state Sen. Ryan Aument, commented on social media about this apples-to-oranges comparison to push a political narrative at odds with the expert advice of our local health providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is irresponsible and disappointing. It’s also why our district follows the guidance of doctors over the pronouncements of politicians angling for votes.

Like everyone, we yearn for a return to “normal.” But we will not put those wishes ahead of the simple, prudent measures that we can take to protect our students and staff.

Superintendent Damaris Rau

School board President Edith Gallagher

School District of Lancaster