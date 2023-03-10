Regarding increased funding for public schools: As a former local government employee, I am always amazed at the cry for more money for education.

One has to assume that all public school departments are fully efficient, without any waste. I would suggest that the 16 public school districts that are fully within Lancaster County consider some form of a centralized system.

Could Lancaster County public schools have one purchasing department rather than 16? How about one human resources department rather than 16? Maybe even one information technology department?

Why not look at the 16 districts’ administrative departments and centralize them? Couldn’t our schools save some serious money by being smart in how it is spent?

Decisions about school consolidation probably cannot happen at the local level. Our new governor and Legislature should look at ways to reorganize our public schools as a way to save dollars, rather than raise taxes.

Wally Campbell

Warwick Township