In their Sept. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column (“Lawmakers not working for most county students”), Susan Knoll and Susan Spicka suggest that school choice programs are unpopular and inegalitarian.

While many students attend great public schools, there are too many students — especially low-income and minority students — stuck in schools that aren’t meeting their needs.

More than 6,500 students in Lancaster County alone attend a public school ranked in the bottom 15% of underperforming schools. How is a one-size-fits-all educational system that’s failing these kids egalitarian?

Knoll and Spicka claim that there isn’t enough accountability for school choice programs without holding public schools to the same standard. In the School District of Lancaster, 97% of eighth graders were not proficient in math and 80% were not proficient in English in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests.

Yet the public school monopoly continues to receive taxpayer funding — regardless of academic results.

In my view, school choice allows parents to hold schools accountable and gives students the education that they deserve. It isn’t an “extremist” or “far-right” idea, as the column’s authors suggest. According to a May survey by the Commonwealth Foundation, an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians support expanding tax credit scholarship programs and giving families direct access to education funding, such as the “lifeline scholarships” proposed in Pennsylvania House Bill 2169.

Even Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro supports the Lifeline Scholarship Program, which would help our most vulnerable children get out of failing public schools.

The progress we’ve made to expand educational opportunity represents more agency for parents and equality for the poor. Further expanding school choice is, in my view, the only way to create an egalitarian education system.

David P. Hardy

Distinguished senior fellow

Commonwealth Foundation