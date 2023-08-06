After reading the pros and cons about school choice in Pennsylvania, I think a solution to the funding inadequacies and underperforming schools is to abolish all school district boundaries in Pennsylvania and allow students to attend the public school of their choice.

Private schools recognize no geographic boundaries and neither should public schools. School choice should be just that — the right for a family to attend the school that they feel gives their child or children the best chance for a first-class education, be it a public or private school.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is the local property tax for funding our schools. Parents who choose to send their children to private school must pay the local property tax and also the tuition for the school their children are attending. This creates undue hardship on families and this is where the voucher program should come into play. And the tax that people pay should not be predicated on the value of the property they own or where they choose to live.

A more equitable system of taxation must be instituted that is fair to everyone. I think public and private education are both viable ways to educate our children, and to say one is better than the other is very narrow-minded!

I hope, going forward, people on both sides of this issue are able to work for a fair and balanced solution, because the system that is in place clearly needs some serious attention.

Paul Rineer

Columbia