On the subject of school bus driver shortages, I have a follow-up to Ashley Stalnecker’s Sept. 7 article “Drivers needed.”

A generation ago, I spent a summer in France. As part of the experience I sent my kids to public school for a month, even though they had completed their schooling in the United States.

One difference between the countries was the school bus system. In the French town of Cassis, parents were required to ride the bus one day a month to mentor the children. (Those unable or unwilling to assume the responsibility could hire one of the available substitutes.) That way, the bus driver would not be distracted while driving.

I thought this to be an excellent program, as it not only increased safety, but also mostly eliminated bullying. I believe that one cause of the local driver shortage is that our drivers are required to not only drive, but monitor behavior. A parent on board would help solve that problem.

Patricia Mortenson

West Lampeter Township