I drive a school bus for Shultz Transportation. On Dec. 8 at about 4:30 p.m., as I was parking my bus in our lot, I heard this call on our two-way radio between “V,” the head of transportation for the School District of Lancaster buses, and “R,” one of the dispatchers in charge of Shultz’s city buses.

V asked R if she had anyone available to help locate a missing child. R said she would check. V said, “Please get back to me as soon as you can. I’m on the phone with a frantic mom.” This is the kind of call that makes your heart sink into your stomach.

Within seconds, literally, I hear, “I’m on Hershey Avenue, I can help,” “I can help, I’m on Manor Street,” “I can also help, I’m right around the corner.” There may have been others, but these are the ones I remember.

It was the end of the day and most of the drivers were gone for the day. These drivers were either headed to one of the bus lots or headed home.

The next morning I spoke with R at her office and asked how things worked out. She told me the student was located quickly at an after-school program. It had been a miscommunication between the student and her mother. I commented that I was amazed at the number of responses I heard on the radio. R stated that her people are the best — even without being asked, they’re always there to help.

Another reason Shultz can be proud.

Bruce Sullenberger

Martic Township