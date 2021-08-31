The pandemic doesn’t respect school district boundaries. The pandemic doesn’t respect county or state boundaries.

I believe we should have a statewide mask mandate for students and school personnel and not defer to local school boards — some of which aren’t following science or the best medical advice, but are seemingly just trying to make all parents happy.

Unpopular as it was for some, I believe that Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown in March 2020 saved lives. Republicans must stop pandering to those who argue about “their rights” and do what’s right for society! Allow the mask mandates.

Gerald Vath

Lancaster Township