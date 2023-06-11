As a former Lampeter-Strasburg School District school board member, the May 20 LNP | LancasterOnline article “ ‘Straight sunlight’ ” — about Scott Kimmel and his family — hit home for me.

Scott and I served on the school board at different times, but we would cross paths and exchange greetings at the Lancaster Rec Center gym. In the article, Scott’s wife Wendy highlighted Scott’s volunteer work in the community, his desire to help others and his love and support for his family. I admire Scott’s set of values and the fact that he turned his energies into positive actions for others.

By all measures, he was the type of person that other school board members should strive to emulate. Unfortunately, I am seeing a shift away from this caliber of principled personality running for elected office.

On school boards specifically, some candidates seeking seats are only using the position as a steppingstone to higher political office. Other candidates have singular polarized or divisive agendas to fulfill. Shame on anyone with ulterior motives.

A school board should have two primary goals: do what is best to provide a quality education for all students, and then fit that first goal into a fiscally responsible budget. Anything less noble is toxic to the community and harmful to basic education. Please keep the rancor of partisan politics out of our schools.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township