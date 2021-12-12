On Dec. 6 at the Manheim Township school board meeting, when I implored the new Republican board members to follow our country’s leading epidemiologists and pediatricians regarding the district’s health and safety plan, each of them seemed to avert their eyes. I take some measure of hope from this, because I believe it shows they are capable of shame. And shame is an entirely appropriate response to their plan to ignore the counsel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics by voting for removing the mask requirement as soon as legally permissible.

I frankly appreciate that, when confronted by someone aware of the danger into which they are putting our children and their teachers, and when someone clearly articulated the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of removing the mask requirement while COVID-19 makes a roaring resurgence in Lancaster, they were uncomfortable holding that person’s gaze.

I think we should all consider whether we will treat them with the same respect they have shown for the American Academy of Pediatrics and with the same consideration they have given our children and their teachers.

Jon Foley Sherman

Manheim Township