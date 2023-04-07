I am a fairly recent resident of Lititz, having moved there about 2 1/2 years ago.

In May, the registered voters in the Warwick School District will choose candidates who will then be on the ballot for school board in November.

There are seven openings this year, a rather unusual occurrence that means the possibility of positive or negative change. I am concerned by some of the rhetoric I am hearing from school board meeting reports and by what I am reading in community pages on Facebook.

As we enter the voting booth, we need to remember that our excellent public schools exist to serve all of our children. Please select candidates who are fair-minded and able to see all sides of an issue. Remember that freedom means you can practice your beliefs, but it does not mean that your beliefs can dictate what others can and cannot do.

Jeanette Bontrager

Lititz