To maintain our open and welcoming Manheim Township School District, I am writing to urge you to vote on May 16 for the Support MT Schools slate. Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, JoAnn Hentz and Sara Woodbury are excellent and qualified candidates focused on what matters: student safety, maintaining our excellent faculty and administration, and upgrading facilities and staffing to meet the needs of our growing district.

Current school board member Keith Krueger and his hand-picked Republican candidates would like to return us to the disastrous distraction he visited upon Manheim Township last fall: targeting our LGBTQ+ students for discrimination. Krueger is borrowing from a Christian nationalist playbook that makes bogeymen out of the LGBTQ+ community. Krueger’s bullying — and that is what it is — has no place in our schools, let alone on the school board. One would think that Krueger, who is a chiropractor, would uphold the medical “do no harm” ethic; instead, I understand that he recently was pledging to the Women’s Republican Club to revisit his disastrous aims.

We have a fantastic school district that needs qualified leadership, with a laser focus on the local issues that matter. We do not need Krueger’s disaster.

All of the Support MT Schools candidates appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballot because they care more about students than narrow religious and political agendas.

We have seen such agendas before with state Sen. Doug Mastriano last November in the gubernatorial race, and Manheim Township voters defeated him soundly. Let’s defeat that agenda again. Join me in voting for Boldizar, Grenter, Henderson, Hentz and Woodbury.

Jesse North

Manheim Township