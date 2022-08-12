In a front-page advertisement in the May 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster Catholic High School touts the more than $13 million in academic scholarships offered to this year’s graduating class, averaging over $100,000 per graduating senior.

But not all of that windfall translates into college funding. That’s because the figures that are supposed to dazzle parents and potential students include numerous scholarship offers from colleges that students apply to but do not attend.

Top students can receive combined offers into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, but they can only cash in on one college’s offer. In other words, it’s not how much you win, but how much you use, and the gap between offered and accepted scholarships can be wide.

Also, some students who attend their best-choice college do so without receiving scholarship money, yet their other scholarship offers from elsewhere can be tallied in with the school total.

In my view, these flashy scholarship totals from public and private schools can mislead parents and raise false expectations about what is possible in scholarship funding. Or they might create the wrong impression about the quality of a school or school district.

Experts note that there can be errors in reporting because scholarship numbers and amounts are often student-reported and not always verified.

Perhaps it would be better for all schools to count and verify only the scholarships that students have accepted and plan to use — and then ask if these scholarships truly enabled the students to get to college.

Meretta Marks

Ephrata