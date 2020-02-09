Although the final vote was delayed until Feb. 5, it was obvious beforehand that President Donald Trump would be exonerated when the Senate finally voted. From Day One of this impeachment trial, there was never any doubt that he would be found not guilty.
The sham that Rep. Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrats conducted in the House produced no evidence of a crime, let alone a crime serious enough to warrant impeachment. Of the many witnesses they called, only one, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, had talked directly to the president. Under cross-examination, Sondland confirmed the president had told him there was no pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to initiate any investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Since Schiff could not find a crime, he had to resort to “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” as his two articles of impeachment. From the beginning, two of our most respected legal authorities, Ken Starr and Allen Dershowitz, repeatedly stated that neither charge qualified as an impeachable crime.
Having failed in the House, the Democrats tried to con the Senate into calling additional witnesses. Fortunately, their numerous attempts failed.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township