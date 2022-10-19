There are a lot of scary people around this Halloween season. Where scary people live is easy to spot, in my opinion. Just look for a Josh Shapiro or John Fetterman campaign sign in their yards.

Think of all the bad things that have happened over the past two years with Democrats in control of all branches of the federal government. Let me highlight some:

— We are currently closer to nuclear war than we have been since the 1960s.

— Prices for gas, diesel, home heating oil and natural gas have nearly doubled in two years.

— Due, in my view, to President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers, inflation is costing American families about $7,000 more per year.

— Interest rates to buy a house or a vehicle have more than doubled in the past two years. Who knows how high the rates will go?

— The housing market is seemingly in the beginning stages of having a horrendous crash.

— The stock market and 401(k) accounts have lost enormous amounts of value, with seemingly no end in sight.

— America is, in my view, losing credibility with nations all around the world.

— Our southern border is out of control. Essentially, anyone from anywhere in the world can just walk into America.

— Nearly 80,000 Americans between ages 18 and 45 died from fentanyl overdoses between 2020 and 2021. Much of that fentanyl came through the southern border.

— Crime is out of control.

How can anyone vote for a Democratic candidate with all the horrible stuff that has happened during the past two years? Even registered Democrats should have had enough of it. Democratic voters are very scary people.

Bruce Keller

Annville, Lebanon County