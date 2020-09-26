September is Department of Motor Vehicles Appreciation Month, and we encourage you to thank DMV employees for the life-saving role they play in the lives of more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians waiting for an organ or tissue transplant.

They are, quite literally, the key to registering organ and tissue donors in Pennsylvania. Our DMV partners at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are the people on the front lines of service who have helped to register almost 5 million Pennsylvanians as organ and tissue donors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the critical role DMVs play in registering Pennsylvanians to be donors has never been more clear. This year, due to the pandemic, fewer people have visited the DMV and fewer people have registered as organ donors. We have a lot of work to do to catch up.

While PennDOT centers have reopened, not all Pennsylvanians are ready to visit the DMV in person. The good news is that you can complete many DMV tasks online, and if you are not a registered organ and tissue donor, you can register online at donatelifepa.org.

In a challenging and unprecedented year, we all have an opportunity to unite around the critical public health issue and help save and heal lives through donation.

Nearly all Pennsylvanians say they support donation, but less than half of them are registered. If you are not an organ and tissue donor, we urge you to register today. And if you are registered, thank you and please encourage others to do the same.

Susan A. Stuart

President and CEO

Center for Organ Recovery & Education

Howard M. Nathan

President and CEO

Gift of Life Donor Program