A horrible tragedy is unfolding in Yemen, where a civil war has been raging for over six years.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have gotten involved on opposite sides of the conflict, and the United Nations has labeled it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis because hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children, already in danger of getting cholera and dysentery, are now at risk of dying of hunger.

Desperately needed food, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid can no longer be delivered into Yemen because the Saudis have blockaded the ports of that country.

Few people in the United States are aware of the dire situation there, where an estimated 400,000 kids may suffer severe hunger and die in the next six months, if the blockade is not lifted.

I believe that President Joe Biden must take urgent action to pressure the Saudis to allow food into the country. What is needed is for every person who reads this letter to make daily calls to the White House (202-456-1111 or 202-456-1414) and plead for the starving children of Yemen. Life-saving actions are needed immediately from the Biden administration.

Our Lord says that as much as you do it for the least of these, my brethren, you do it for me. Lord, have mercy on the suffering children of Yemen.

Evan Riehl

Manheim Township