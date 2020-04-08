Saving lives of the unborn (letter) Apr 8, 2020 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print If COVID-19 forces Planned Parenthood to close for two weeks, it may have saved more lives than it has taken.Larry L. Garber East Donegal Township Today's Top Stories Is your church livestreaming Easter service? Let us know. [survey] 8 min ago What happened to the campaign for a county health department? [The Scribbler] 8 min ago Manheim Township moves to close compost site, mulls keeping part-time workers 8 min ago Octorara school board chooses new member 8 min ago Ewell Plaza construction sidelined because of coronavirus, but bids being sought 8 min ago Zoom bombing: Lancaster County school boards use videoconferencing apps despite privacy risks 8 min ago How to make egg salad and DIY mayonnaise [Stay-Put Cooking] 8 min ago Foster parents learning as they go with new stay-at-home orders 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid-19 Planned Parenthood Abortion