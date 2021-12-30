You’re a pretty good parent, if you must say so yourself. You shuttle your kids to soccer practice every week. You make them eat their vegetables and mostly ignore their complaints about your cooking. Twice a month, you quietly put money away for their college, whether you can afford to or not.

And even with the stress of COVID-19, you gave them a pretty nice Christmas, one they actually thanked you for.

But here’s the thing. Even with all this, you may not be doing all that’s needed for your kids. Why? Because climate scientists tell us we must significantly cut our carbon emissions to avoid a much harsher environment in the decades ahead. And we need to start cutting emissions now. From the tornadoes in Kentucky to the October-like weather on Christmas Day, we adults know the climate is changing. And scientists assure us that without action it will get worse.

Our children are the ones who will live in the world we pass on. Transitioning immediately to carbon-free sources of energy is critical. And we need leadership at the highest levels of government to help this to happen. But government leadership is lacking.

So our children need us to speak up for them. They need us to contact our senators and representatives and communicate our concern. They need us to push through whatever discomfort this creates for us.

Remember, Christmas toys get tossed aside. But what we adults do about the climate will affect our kids for decades.

It’s that important.

Pam Stoner

Elizabethtown