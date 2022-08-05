President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and his audience with Mohammed bin Salman was the final straw for me.

Salman ordered the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, in response to Khashoggi’s murder, Biden said he would make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and punish the kingdom’s leaders for their role in Khashoggi’s death.

So much for that.

On March 8, Biden signed an executive order “to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States,” according to the White House. Saudi Arabia imported 48,000 barrels of Russian fuel oil per day (for electricity generation) in the second quarter of this year. That was twice as much as in the first quarter, according to Reuters.

We may not be importing Russian oil directly, but the money we give to Saudi Arabia is merely passed on to Russia. (I think the term is “global economy.” Doesn’t Biden understand the concept?)

Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal touted combating climate change by promoting clean energy. But our “unclean” energy (gasoline) has gotten very expensive, and Biden’s poll numbers are among the worst in history. Hence the meeting with Saudi Arabia, the brushing aside of human rights violations and ignoring of his own clean energy plan.

I’m tired of the hypocrisy. I’m tired of the incompetence. It may not make a difference, but this lifelong Democrat is now an independent.

Gerald Vath

Lancaster Township