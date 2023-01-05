New York Congressman-elect George Santos claims he made “a mistake” when he fabricated his biography as he ran for Congress. A mistake? A mistake is when you burn the toast or accidentally purchase pants one size too small.

To build what is seemingly a completely made-up resume takes strategy and intent. Santos deceived voters who voted for who they thought he was.

I would love to hear from our member of Congress, Lloyd Smucker, regarding his view of Santos. Should Santos be allowed to be a member of Congress? If he is, what precedent does this set? How does winning an election by lying impact our country and young people’s understanding of leadership? What about the integrity and quality of government — are these at stake? Is Smucker worried at all about our democracy?

Susan Stamm

East Lampeter Township