The column by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Lynn Schmidt, “Living in an America where we have no shame,” which was published in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, pointed out the general decline in integrity of our words and actions.

I do believe that there has been a general slide in morality. The complexity of causality is beyond my pay grade, but the frequent mishandling of truth by some of our leaders hasn’t helped. Much printed space has been dedicated to some of our political personalities in this regard.

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is a recent example of someone voters elected while believing all of his lies about his resume. GOP leadership says he should be given an opportunity to “prove himself,” seemingly because the party is shameless and can always use another vote. There has been talk of ousting Santos. Was this because he shamelessly admitted to lying?

Are the more than 150 Republican members of the U.S. House who voted to overturn the 2020 election results and/or denied the legitimacy of the outcome afraid they will also have to admit to lying?

Wouldn’t it be farcical if Santos and former President Donald Trump ran against each other in the 2024 GOP primary? Imagine the possible slogans. For Santos: “A liar you can depend upon.” For Trump: “Yes, but I lied much more often.”

Jack Bryer

West Chester, Chester County