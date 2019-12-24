Please bear with me while I try sorting out the latest news about safety: A school encourages a gun-free zone in order to keep its students safe. Not just a gun-free zone but any advertising for guns and gun shops, which seems to make a lot of sense.
Then comes along the posse called Firearms Owners Against Crime, claiming it is illegal to silence advertising (“Gun shop zoning proposal draws fire,” Dec. 12). Is that valuing money over lives? How can this group claim to be against crime?
Therefore, does the law favor guns even though school shootings are escalating in the U.S.? I would hope and pray that most parents, teachers and citizens of Lancaster County would encourage the efforts of some sane gun controls.
Please help me fight this battle for sanity.
Annabelle Hargreaves
Manheim Township