“Virginia lawmakers abolish abortion!” — now that would be news.

But the news article headlined “Va. lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty” in the Feb. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline is not news to anyone who has been paying the least bit of attention to what I view as our society’s continued decent into the abyss.

State lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that will end the death penalty in Virginia. They argued that the death penalty has been applied disproportionately to people of color, people with mental illness and the indigent, according to the article.

In a sane world, the legislation also would ban abortion, which is a death penalty applied (without due process) disproportionately to babies of color, babies with Down syndrome and babies of the indigent.

In this insane world, the only life the state does not protect is that of the innocent baby.

David Charles Edgar

Manheim Township