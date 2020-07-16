It was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic nomination to lose. And guess what? He blew it. I believe the tipping points were when Sanders praised the brutal Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and reminisced over his honeymoon days in the former Soviet Union.

Sanders is a hard-core socialist, and his revolutionary vision would fail miserably. His rhetoric is stale, when he says the right people haven’t tried socialism yet. Most young people don’t understand what socialism is. Socialism ultimately creates government enslavement and is opposed to the Judeo-Christian principles that have made America the greatest nation in the history of the world.

Socialism is built on a vacillating foundation of humanist ideas that are doomed to fail. It stifles the human spirit and kills the American dream. It erodes into a godless system that is based on materialism while denying the sovereignty of almighty God.

Sanders’ verbosity displays a zest of spiritual drunkenness that would inevitably yield a fractured pathway for America. With all the flaws of capitalism, it is still vastly superior to the evils of socialism.

Democrats (you too, Joe Biden) need to rethink their liberal party principles and get in sync with the good policies that you’re capable of. You’re better than this.

Homer Snavely

Cleona