Well, Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the presidential race, to the country’s great loss. Sanders championed the causes of fairness, equality and social justice for the average family. Because of holding to these politically responsible goals, his campaign was successfully funded by small donors. Establishment Democratic candidates concentrated their fundraising on the same big donors upon which the Republicans have depended for years.

It is notable that the media persist in labeling Sanders a “self-proclaimed socialist”; do they still not know what socialism is? Here is what it is: Under a socialist regime, the government owns everything and everyone works for the government.

Sanders made no such pronouncements. He promoted reforms that benefited the 99%, which — by replacing the ineffective, expensive programs generated by decades of special interest lobbying of Congress — would have, in my view, given the vast majority of Americans hope for a future fairly free of the subliminal anxiety under which we now exist.

Was it all in vain? Perhaps not, but the 1% is breathing a huge sigh of relief: Their interests are safe. And what about the rest of us?

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township