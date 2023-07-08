Following each mass shooting, the script is the same — a description of what happened; interviews with survivors, witnesses and family members; an explanation of the weapons used and the current legal status of each weapon involved (as well as details about how, when and where the weapon was acquired); details regarding the shooter’s background; praise for good Samaritans and “heroes” who attempted to prevent or mitigate the impact of the carnage; assurances that the affected community is “strong”; an outpouring of thoughts and prayers; and declarations by politicians that now is not the time for developing ways to stem the tide of violence. The focus, those politicians argue, should instead be on mental health. Then these same politicians assert that it is best to move on after the latest bloody tragedy.

Moving on after another shooting is politicians’ go-to “solution” to gun violence.

And, always, there is speculation regarding the motive for the slaughter. The motivation, as I see it, is a lethal cocktail of greed and ignorance — from politicians whose election coffers are overflowing with contributions from the gun lobby; from those, including judges, who are only marginally aware of the intent of the Second Amendment; from those who insist that their right to bear arms trumps the rights of innocent children, devoted police officers and everyone else who is victimized by gun violence; and from various individuals and pseudo-militias, which, sometimes emboldened by the protections of a castle doctrine, carry weapons openly because legislators and the courts allow them to do so with impunity.

William Cowden

Lititz