There are indeed two of us!

The Oct. 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline included a letter from Forrest Collier of West Lampeter Township (“Vote for Trump to protect US”).

I am the Forrest Collier from East Hempfield Township, and while we share the same name, our choice of presidential candidates is distinctly different.

I support Joe Biden for president. I find that Biden’s vision for America, his proposed programs and his policies more adequately speak to the future for all Americans. They are inclusive of all sectors of our society, especially addressing critical needs in health care, employment and the use of new technologies to improve our society.

I share the concern of Mr. Collier of West Lampeter Township for the future of our country. We differ profoundly on the path to those goals.

Forrest Collier

East Hempfield Township