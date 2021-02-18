I salute the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia who stood face to face with an angry, violent mob and the seven Republican senators who voted to convict the man who incited that mob.

Clearly, they are the true heroes of Jan. 6. They are the ones who fought to preserve truth, justice, our democracy and the Constitution of the United States — even at the peril of their very lives and their livelihoods. Instead of censuring the brave few, we should praise them for having the courage of their convictions and hold them up as examples of what true patriotism looks like.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told the world that former President Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the violence of Jan. 6, while he used the Constitution as an excuse not to convict, saying it wasn’t his job.

If the truth is not enough to convict a dangerous, deranged person, then I believe that the impeachment process either needs to be revised or eliminated altogether because the Senate has become purely a political institution and nothing more.

Shame on those who still bow down to the dictator wannabe as they flout the truth in spite of seeing and hearing with their own eyes and ears the horrendous events of Jan. 6.

J. A. Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township