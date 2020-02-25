Donald “Dog” House, as he was affectionately known, was a one-of-a-kind career firefighter.
I was appointed to the Lancaster Bureau of Fire in 1967 and was initially assigned to Fire Station No. 3. Don was one of the first firefighters I met. He had a way of making bad things positively good. He “tillered” Ladder A and did a fine job, even in reverse. At working fires, he was totally committed to the job at hand — search and rescue. He earned recognition for life-saving acts at a residential fire in 1992.
I had the pleasure of serving with him on the Radio Emergency Action Team for years. He had an uncanny ability to fix anything electronic — CB radios, TVs and others.
I never saw him excited. He had a calming way of conversing with residents at fires and with firefighters.
Rest in peace, Don, you earned it.
Ed Knight
retired firefighter
Lancaster Bureau of Fire