Something must be wrong in this country. If you hit a ball, pass a ball or bounce a ball for a living, you might make millions for playing a game.

If you are on the front lines trying to protect us when trouble arises, help us when we are sick or stand guard over our country, you make peanuts while putting your life on the line.

Which can you live without?

Sad, isn't that?

Ralph Brightbill

North Cornwall Township, Lebanon