Your Jan. 3 editorial, “Safety first at nursing homes,” was very relevant in the current atmosphere regarding nursing home care. My husband was in a home for a year and a half. Some of the issues I faced included a call that he was unresponsive. He was sent to the hospital, but he was merely dehydrated.
The week before he died, he’d taken his shoes off and I noticed his toenail loose; an aide forced his shoe on and tore his nail almost off. These incidents happen more than you know. He had a specific diet with his diagnosis and they had recipes for smoothies, etc., but none of this was done for him. I was in the process of having him moved elsewhere.
I reported incidents to the state after he died. There are many good nursing aides, but there are many who don’t know how to care for elderly people or have the temperament for the work.
Since Lancaster County has many nursing homes, there probably aren’t enough compassionate caregivers who are available. It is a serious issue.
Sarah Good
Lititz